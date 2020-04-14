How far are the keyboards mechanisms reaching

Credit: HyperX

A keyboard is very similar to what you think of a small computer. There are a variety of components that make it what it is and contribute to how it works. These mechanisms are what give the keyboard power to control your computer along with a mouse so that you can do what you desire on your screen.



As a matter of fact, the result of a keyboard is precisely why you are reading this right now. With the advancement of technology, it is surprising that the standard keyboard has predominantly remained the same. Or has it?



The variety of mechanisms that bring a keyboard together is what makes it unique to the computing world. Though you can’t see it, there have been advancements that have helped improve the responsiveness of keyboards. Some of the advancements have been to the benefit of the keyboard like the laser keyboard, and others are better left behind as Apple realized with the butterfly keyboards.



What are the current keyboard mechanisms? Let’s find out.



Current Keyboard Mechanisms

1. Housing



The central part of the keyboard that you see is the housing of all the other mechanisms. This housing is designed to tell you which key does what. There are a variety of different keys that are on the housing unit. These keys include the number keys, the function keys (F1-F12), the cursor control keys, which are the arrows, the insert, delete, home, end, page up and down, and backspace keys. The housing also includes the space bar and some other function keys like shift and control. Much Windows-based housing will also have a Windows key.

2. Springs



The springs are what is allowing you to press a key. When you press on any key, and it goes down to produce a letter on a word document, it is because the spring associated with the key you are pressing hits a sensor that tells the keyboard and the computer this is the key you want to press.

3. Dome



There is often a dome between the housing and the springs. This dome allows the springs to hit the key you want to press and convey the message to the screen safely. The dome protects the processor inside the keyboard.

4. Processor



A processor in a keyboard is vastly different than the one you would find inside a computer. The processor has one primary function, and that is to convey the commands of the user from the keyboard to the screen. Therefore, you press the H button; what you are getting is H because the processor says so.



Types of Keyboards



There are a variety of different types of standard keyboards that you can get with similar mechanisms.

1. Mechanical Keyboard



This type of keyboard is the standard keyboard you get with a desktop. It has a simple design that is bulkier than any other type. The keys are more complicated and many have to be fully pushed down to get the results you desire. Many gamers prefer mechanical keyboards for the physical feel of the gameplay.

2. Buckling Spring Keyboard



This type of keyboard is the one most writers and typists prefer. The reason is that it is a much more responsive keyboard as it has a buckling spring mechanism on the top that is responsible for the aural and tactile responses of the keyboard.

3. Laser Keyboard



There are laser type keyboards that are more advanced than the standard keyboard. These keyboards are more a projection of a keyboard on a hard surface but still have the same signal transferring power as a mechanical keyboard would. These laser keyboards are up there with the advancement of several techs like the latest gaming PC cases or even the latest mobile technologies.



Why Should We Change the Standard Keyboard?



There are a lot of reasons why people are coming up with newer keyboards like the laser one is keen to change.

1. Mobilization



One of the primary reasons that keyboards need to advance is that people are on the go all the time. The laser keyboard is a step in the right direction, giving you a keyboard with a light projection, but it’s still not quite where keyboards need to be. There is the tap keyboard, but again, it needs a hard surface.

2. Space



People are always trying. It limits space. Since many are downsizing or trying to go into a mindset of minimalism, the idea of having a bulky keyboard is cumbersome. You want to cut back on space, and that is why the concept of the tap keyboard is appealing, they just aren’t there yet.

3. Ease of Use



You want something easy to use and not going to hinder or slow down your work. Therefore, keyboards changing to suit the ease of use is essential to most people today. Technology is advancing fast, and with it, the keyboard should too.



Interesting Ideas



There are a variety of exciting advancements in keyboards. The primary ones are the laser keyboard and the tap keyboard. Though the laser is similar to the regular keyboard, it does have a futuristic look to it that makes it appealing. The tap is impressive as it hangs on your neck or in your pocket, and you can tap out vowels and other keys. However, it can get complicated.



Final Reaction



Though there is a lot of room for improvement over the standard keyboard, it remains the most functional and desired type of keyboard in current production. The laser and the tap keyboards have their appeal, but when push comes to shove, the standard mechanisms of keyboards are doing their job correctly, and that is what matters.

Written by guest writer Kenny Trinh from NetBookNews.