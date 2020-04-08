Saints Row: The Third getting remastered for PC, PS4, Xbox One

The Saints Row franchise took a zanier turn, especially with the introduction of Saints Row: The Third for the PC, PS3, and Xbox 360. You were still in control of the Third Street Saints gang, but the developers added more silliness to make it stand out from other open-world games. Now players can experience it all over again with Saints Row: The Third Remastered, which is coming to the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on May 22, 2020.

It’s been nine years since the game’s original release date, and the upcoming remastered version will have you competing against other rival gangs once again. Only this time it’ll have updates and enhanced graphics for current-gen systems. Yes, that means every weapon, car, and the majority of the city has had a facelift with redesigns and updated textures. Over 4,000 assets have been updated for current-gen graphics including character models and visual effects.

Sperasoft is the studio behind the remastered version, and it has worked on Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Outer Worlds, Star Wars: The Old Republic, and more.

Check out the announce trailer below to see the comparisons between the original version and the remastered version.

The Third Street Saints have become celebrities, complete with their own energy drinks, bobbleheads, and more. Now they must deal with the Syndicate, a criminal group with power all around the globe, and taking the action to Steelport, a city of sin.

The three expansion packs and over 30 pieces of DLC content from the original game will be remastered and included.

Crazy vehicles and weapons will be back including hover jets and human cannonball cars. The character customization is robust with a lot of outlandish outfits. In addition to solo play, you can also play with a friend in co-op.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered will retail for $39.99 and be released on May 22, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.