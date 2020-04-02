The Last of Us 2 delayed again with no release date announced

The Last of Us 2 is the highly anticipated action-adventure game from developer Naughty Dog, set in a post-apocalyptic future where zombie-like creatures roam the world. It was originally supposed to be released for the Playstation 4 on February 21, 2020, but it was delayed with a new release date of May 29th. Today, Naughty Dog has announced that the sequel will be delayed with no dates attached.

The video game studio made the announcement today on Twitter about the delay. It reads:

“As you’ve likely just seen, the release of The Last of Us Part II has been delayed. We’re sure this news is just as disappointing to you as it is to us. We wanted to reach out to all of you in our community to give you a little more information.

The good news is, we’re nearly done with development of The Last of Us Part II. We are in the midst of fixing our final bugs.

However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues.

We were bummed about this decision but ultimately understood it’s what’s best and fair to all of our players. We’re hoping that this won’t be a long delay and we’ll update you as soon as we have new information to share.

We wish you all, your families, and your friends the best of health. Thank you for being amazing fans and your continued support.

Stay safe!”

11:00 AM · Apr 2, 2020 – Naughty Dog

It’s a tough time for the world right now with the pandemic, and it makes sense for Naughty Dog to postpone the release. The digital release of The Last of Us Part II would have no issues reaching gamers, but physical copies would have been another issue. Amazon recently stopped shipments to its warehouses from all products except for medical supplies and household items. That meant that a lot of people wouldn’t be able to get their games delivered on time. On the plus side, the studio will have more time to fix the final bugs.

Another industry that’s been hit hard is the movie industry, with a lot of movies being pushed back for their theatrical release.