She-Hulk writer’s tweet removed for comparing Star Wars movie to COVID-19

Disney+ has been bringing in new content including the release of Frozen II and new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Soon, subscribers will get the second season of The Mandalorian and Marvel Studios’ WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Another show that’s on the horizon is She-Hulk, and a Tweet from the writer, Dana Schwartz, has caused a bit of a backlash.

She-Hulk is currently in pre-production, and writer Dana Schwartz has taken to Twitter to share her thoughts about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and COVID-19. She compares the science fantasy film to the pandemic, and with these types of jokes, there will be those who will laugh it off and those who will be upset.

Here’s what she tweeted:

“COVID-19 is going to be like Rise of Skywalker. It’s a nightmare. It’s going to be a struggle. But then we’re going to get to come out the other side and pretend it never happened.”

The tweet has since been removed.

As someone being employed by Disney, it would make sense for the tweet to be removed. Not only did she bash a film under Disney, but she also compared it to the coronavirus that’s affecting people all over the world.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has received positive reactions from moviegoers with a CinemaScore of B+. Other movies to receive the same grade include Birds of Prey, The Gentlemen, and The Invisible Man. Critics were split on the latest Star Wars film, but the majority of the critics did give it a positive with a 52% on Rotten Tomatoes.

She-Hulk is one of many planned Disney+ series from Marvel Studios. In the comics, Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who gains the powers of the Hulk thanks to getting a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner.