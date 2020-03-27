The Crew 2 and Lost Words available on Stadia, plus 3 new free games for subscribers

It’s another week, and that means Google Stadia has some new goodies for subscribers. This week, two new games have been released including The Crew 2 and Lost Words: Beyond the Page. Additionally, three new free Stadia Pro games for subscribers will be available in April including Spitlings, Serious Sam Collection, and Stacks on Stacks (On Stacks).

Spitlings is an arcade game where you can play with four friends online. Serious Sam Collection includes the FPS games in the Serious Sam franchise. Stacks on Stacks (On Stacks) is a puzzle game where you stack piles of blocks to create tall towers. All three games will be available to redeem for Stadia Pro subscribers starting on April 1.

Lost Words: Beyond the Page is one of two new games released this week on Stadia. It follows a young woman in a 2D world where words are brought to life. Stadia gets it first as a console exclusive, and it’s available now for $14.99 USD.

The Crew 2 is a fast-paced driving game from Ubisoft that was released for the PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2018. Now, it’s available on Stadia and features Stream Connect, allowing you to see your rival’s screen in realtime.

The Crew 2 will have a discounted price for subscribers for a limited time. Check out the pricing below:

The Crew 2: $49.99 USD or $15.00 USD with Stadia Pro discount

The Crew 2 Deluxe Edition: $69.99 USD, or $18.00 USD with Stadia Pro discount

The Crew 2 Gold Edition: $99.99 USD, or $27.00 USD with Stadia Pro discount

The Crew 2 Season Pass: $39.99 USD, or $20.00 USD with Stadia Pro discount



Stadia Pro discounts for The Crew 2 end April 1 at 12:59 AM PT.

As for DLCs, Borderlands 3’s “Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock” also drops this week for $14.99.

And that’s not all. Stadia has also announced two new racing games coming soon including MotoGP20 and Monster Jam Steel Titans.

MotoGP20 will also be available on Steam on April 23, 2020.

Monster Jam Steel Titans was released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows last year.