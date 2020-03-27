Cyberpunk RPG, Gamedec, reaches Kickstarter goal

Gamedec is an upcoming single-player, non-combat, cyberpunk, isometric RPG from Polish developer Anshar Studios. It features choices and people plugging inside a virtual world to escape reality. Recently the studio launched a Kickstarter campaign, and after 36 hours, it has already reached its goal of $50,000.

In addition to the successful Kickstarter goal, a 10-minute gameplay video was released this week showing off the “Twisted & Perverted” virtual world. The gamedec’s mission is to investigate the virtual world and uncover its mystery.

At the time of this writing, the Gamedec Kickstarter campaign has reached $59,172 with 1590 backers. There are still 31 days left, and stretch goals have been revealed including a detective mode.

The first stretch goal is $60,000; which will unlock True Detective mode. It’s a mode where a wrong decision results in a person living or dying and a case being solved or unsolved. What’s in it for you as a detective? You can reap your rewards in a VIP lounge celebrating with Warsaw City elites, or drink your problems away with cheap whiskey in a Low City pub. It’s a hard mode with no redos and no option to reload earlier saves. It’s certain that this will be unlocked since the pledge is now over $59,000 with 31 days to go.

Inspired by tabletop RPGs, Gamedec is set in a cyberpunk world of XXII century Warsaw City where real life and virtual life mix together. That’s where the gamedec comes in, detectives who solve real-life problems in the virtual world by hunting down criminals. You’ll be dealing with business people, parents who want what’s best for their children, or corporations with hidden agendas.

Synopsis: Gamedec is an authentic RPG experience where every decision is important and comes with consequence. The world you live in always adapts to the decisions you make. As the story progresses, your hero adapts as well. Just like in “real” life, the consequences of your choices can be immediate, long-term, or stay hidden, surfacing when least expected. Whatever you decide, the game will remain neutral, neither judging your choices nor suggesting “better” options. It’s up to you to evaluate what you’ve done, bearing in mind that you are the sum of your choices.

Gamedec’s release date will be announced soon.