Animated horror, To Your Last Death, now available on VOD and streaming platforms

There was a time when animation was considered for kids. Nowadays, we’ve had all types of mature animation that’s accepted in the mainstream including Netflix’s Castlevania and FX’s Archer. If you want to add another mature animated film to your list, To Your Last Death is now available online. The animated horror film is available on VOD and streaming platforms including Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Spectrum, Cox, US Cable, Rogers, Canadian Digital, etc.

Directed by Jason Axinn and written by Tanya Klein & Jim Cirile, the animation style is reminiscent of FX’s Archer with its minimalist approach. Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Gotham), Ray Wise (Twin Peaks), Bill Moseley (House of 1,000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects), William Shatner (Star Trek) and Dani Lennon lend their voices.

Synopsis: After emerging as the sole survivor in a deadly revenge game set up by her father to punish his children, Miriam receives an offer from a supernatural entity to go back in time and try again. Now, Miriam must survive both her father’s blood lust and the Gamemaster’s ever-changing rules to save her siblings as she relives the worst night of her life.

