HP teases Next-Gen VR Headset, Reverb G2, with Valve & Microsoft collaborating

Image courtesy of HP

This week is the release of a new Half-Life game. No, it’s not Half-Life 3, the highly anticipated game that’s probably never coming out. (Of course, people are welcome to come up with other crazy mathematical formulas that predict the confirmation of a threequel.) Valve has released Half-Life: Alyx, a VR game that takes place between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2.

Half-Life: Alyx can be used with Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, Valve Index, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality. And to celebrate the release of the game, HP has announced that it is developing a next-generation VR headset in collaboration with Valve and Microsoft called the Reverb G2. The headset will be an improved version from the previous model with more immersion, comfortability, and compatibility.

There’s not much to go on with the announcement, but we do get somewhat of a good look at the new VR headset.

If you want to be updated with the upcoming Reverb G2 VR headset, sign up at HP.com/Reverb.

Half-Life: Alyx has players controlling Alyx Vance, who is tasked with combating the alien threat along with her dad. Steam users have given the game an “Overwhelmingly Positive,” and it has a Metascore of 92. Reviewers have been describing the game as “one of the best VR titles available” and “a stunning return for Half-Life and an essential VR purchase.”