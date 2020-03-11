E3 and Diamond’s Retailer Summit join list of canceled 2020 events

E3 2020 and 2020 Retailer Summit have been officially canceled. The ESA and Diamond Comic Distributors have made the announcements today via their respective channels. The decisions were made due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19). The two canceled events join other events that are canceled or postponed including SXSW, GDC, Emerald City Comic Con, Ultra Music Festival, and more.

The ESA has confirmed via its website that E3 2020 is no longer happening.

“After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles,” said the ESA in a statement.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation,” the statement continued. “We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”

The ESA will be reaching out to exhibitors and attendees to provide information on how to get a full refund. This is a stark contrast to SXSW, which won’t be issuing refunds according to a letter to attendees. Ultra Music Festival hasn’t mentioned anything about refunds, but it will honor tickets for 2021 and 2022 Ultra events (via Reddit).

The ESA still has hopes of an online experience.

“We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020. Updates will be shared on E3Expo.com,” the statement said.

“We thank everyone who shared their views on reimagining E3 this year,” the ESA concluded. “We look forward to bringing you E3 2021 as a reimagined event that brings fans, media, and the industry together in a showcase that celebrates the global video game industry.”

The ESA announcement comes after reports that the event was going to be canceled or postponed. E3 is the biggest video game event of the year, with video game studios bringing in all of their big guns to get gamers excited. Sony has been passing on E3 as of late, and it should be interesting to see how both Sony and Microsoft will be promoting their next-gen systems, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, respectively.

2020 Retailer Summit was supposed to take place April 14-16 in conjunction with MegaCon in Orlando, but it will be canceled. The annual event brings out comic book publishers and retailers together.

“We do this out of an abundance of caution and with deep disappointment,” Diamond Comic Distributors said in a statement. “We will continue to assess the viral outbreak to plan a new conference date.”

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our staff, business partners, conference attendees and colleagues,” the statement continued. “We appreciate the efforts of the Informa team and the state and local authorities they are working with to provide a safe environment for fans and vendors, and support their goal of another fun, successful convention. MegaCon Orlando is part of an international organization with dedicated health, safety, security and travel experts who are monitoring developments, sharing relevant information and providing guidance on events. At this time, we cannot ask our sponsors and retailers to commit to travel plans while the Coronavirus’ impact is so uncertain.”

“We recognize the importance of the Retailer Summit,” DCD concluded. “We thank you for your support and commitment to the Summit. We will continue to monitor this situation and look forward to the opportunity to meet face-to-face with our industry partners in the future. In the coming months, we will provide further updates as we determine our possible attendance at other events. Know that we value your business and take these measures to ensure we can provide our business partners with the services they need.”

With two events being canceled today, we’re wondering what other upcoming events will follow suit. So far EDM festival Beyond Wonderland will be taking place March 20-21 in Southern California. Will WonderCon Anaheim (April 10-12) and San Diego Comic-Con (July 22-26) be canceled?