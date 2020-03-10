Spawn’s Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay trailer shows his Fatal Blow and fatality

Developer NetherRealm Studios has been releasing new Mortal Kombat 11 DLC characters overtime to keep gamers coming back for more. So far we have had 5 DLC characters including Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, the Terminator, Sindel, and Joker. The last of the bunch is Spawn, who will be available on March 17th. During Final Kombat 2020, Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition esports series’ championship finale, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios released the gameplay trailer for Spawn, the popular comic book character from Todd McFarlane.

The gameplay trailer features Spawn utilizing his deadly cape, ax, chains, Fatal Blow, and fatality. What’s hilarious is his victory pose, which is actually more of a losing pose as he gets dragged down to Hell and submits to Malebolgia, one of the Lords of Hell.

The trailer features two unreleased music tracks from Trivium titled “IX” and “Scattering the Ashes.”

In the comics, Spawn is a Hellspawn who used to be a U.S. soldier and assassin named Al Simmons. After being killed by his own fellow colleagues, he became a powerful and dark being.

Keith David voiced Spawn in the HBO animated series, and NetherRealm Studios has brought him back to reprise his role.

Early access to Spawn begins on March 17th for those with the Kombat Pack, but it will be released for all Mortal Kombat 11 players on March 24th.

The Kombat Pack also gives users access to a skin from the Spawn universe, “Hellspawn” Jacqui Briggs.

In addition, the Matinee Skin Pack will be released and includes “Osh Tekk Vandal” Kotal Kahn, “Swashbuckler” Erron Black and “Space Marine” Jacqui Briggs.

McFarlane Toys has released a special Spawn Mortal Kombat action figure, which captures the character’s outfit from Mortal Kombat 11. It is now available at select retailers. Other Mortal Kombat 11 figures include Raiden, Johnny Cage, Scorpion, and Sub-Zero.

The Kombat Pack is available for $39.99 (SRP) and as part of the Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition for $89.99 (SRP).