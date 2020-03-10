Dead by Daylight’s Chains of Hate DLC is now available

Dead by Daylight is one of the most popular horror games out there, and Behavior Interactive has been busy with releasing new content since its launch back in 2016. It has been releasing different kinds of monsters after its release including Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, Stranger Thing’s Demogorgon, and more. Today, a new killer has been unleashed in the “Chains of Hate” update, which is now available for the asymmetrical multiplayer game.

The “Chains of Hate” DLC is available on all platforms for $7.99, and it includes a new killer, The Deathslinger, a vengeful killer and the leader of the Hellshire Gang. He is deadly with his speargun, which can reel in his victims. Gearhead is a perk that allows him to see the aura of a successfully completed skill check, and he’ll continue to see it as long as the survivor is still repairing that particular generator. Dead Man’s Switch can call upon the entity to block a generator once a person stops repairing it, which is activated for a short duration after the killer hooks a survivor. As for the Hex, if a survivor cleanses the wrong totem, that survivor won’t sense the killer. And if any of the Hex totems is cleansed, all survivors’ auras will be shown for a short period.

A new survivor is also made available. Zarina Kassir is a filmmaker who wants to find the truth about the Deathslinger. She has the ability to stay quiet and manipulate sound. When she has full health, she can instantly heal other Survivors from dying to injured, or from injured to healthy. Of course, this will result in her being injured. The Red Herring perk will have your pursuer chasing false leads.

There’s also a new map called Dead Dawg Saloon, an abandoned and eery settlement.

