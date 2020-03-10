Black Widow’s final trailer has Taskmaster using his special skill

Black Widow is one of the original Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she will finally have her own movie after 23 Marvel Studios films. It’s sad in a way since it comes after her ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. This week, Marvel has dropped the final trailer for the highly anticipated film, which will be the first film in the fourth phase of the MCU, and it shows off the action, story, and Taskmaster! In addition, there’s also a new poster showing off the title character and the supporting cast.

Fans will get to see a bit more of Taskmaster and his special skills, the ability to learn a person’s physical movements by observing and then mimicking those moves without practicing. You can see this in the trailer when he’s watching footage of Black Widow’s fights. In the comics, he’s able to become an expert fighter by mimicking the fighting of Captain America, Iron Fist, Shang-Chi, and Elektra and more.

Black Widow’s origin will be back to haunt her with a bunch of Black Widows coming after her. The movie is shaping up to be grounded and action-packed.

Synopsis: In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

The film is directed by Cate Shortland from a screenplay by Jac Schaeffer, Ned Benson, and Eric Pearson.

It stars Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz as Melina, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and O-T Fagbenle.

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1, 2020.