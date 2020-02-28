Netflix’s The Witcher finds its Vesemir

Mark Hamill was a favorite by fans to play Vesemir in the Netflix series, but that honor will go to Kim Bodnia. Vesemir is the oldest and most experienced witcher in the series. He survived The Massacre at Kaer Morhen, which left many students and teachers dead at the hands of fanatics who believed witchers an abomination.

“I am so thrilled to welcome Kim Bodnia to the cast of The Witcher,” Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in a statement. “I have admired his unique talents in shows like Killing Eve and The Bridge, and cannot wait for him to bring strength, tenacity, and warmth to the character of Vesemir, who is such an integral part of our upcoming season.”

Kim Bodnia joins the old cast including Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast includes Yasen Atour (Young Wallander) as Coen, Agnes Born (Monster) as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and recent graduate Mecia Simson, as Francesca.

Also returning are MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.

Stephen Surjik (Umbrella Academy) will be directing episode 2×01 and 2×02, Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed) for episodes 203 and 204, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) for episodes 205 and 208, and Geeta Patel (Meet The Patels) for episodes 206 and 207.

“The reaction to season one of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season,” said showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich in a statement. “Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we’re excited to see these new stories come to life.”

The Witcher Season 2 will premiere in 2021 on Netflix and will contain 8 episodes.

