Monster Hunter teaser posters have Tony Jaa and Milla Jovovich wielding giant weapons

Monster Hunter is a popular fantasy franchise from Capcom where players are tasked with taking down giant monsters with giant weapons. The recent game, Monster Hunter: World, gave players the chance to play with friends online. Together, they can take down monsters for loot, which can be used to craft weapons and armor. The video game franchise is getting the live-action film treatment, and it is written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, who is no stranger to adapting video games to the big screen. Two teaser posters have been released, and it features our main actors Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa standing in the middle of the desert and wielding giant weapons.

Two teaser posters have been released featuring our two hunters. Check them out below.

Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovich has been a prominent actor in Paul W.S. Anderson’s films including the Resident Evil film series. In the poster, she is seen wielding a giant sword, and it’s definitely a weapon made out of a monster with its boney exterior and sharp teeth. She’s not afraid to get dirty, and she looks like she survived a tough battle.

Tony Jaa

Tony Jaa is an international martial arts star, and he will be teaming up with Jovovich for the Monster Hunter film. Like Jovovich in the poster, he’s standing in the middle of the desert with a giant weapon by his side. His weapon of choice is a big bow and arrow. You can’t be killing giant monsters with a dinky weapon.

Film Synopsis: Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her elite unit are transported through a portal from our world to a new world, they are in for the shock of their lives. In her desperate attempt to get home, the brave lieutenant encounters a mysterious hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills have allowed him to survive in this hostile land. Faced with relentless and terrifying attacks from the monsters, the warriors team up to fight back and find a way home.

The film is directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, who has helmed video game movies like Mortal Kombat and Resident Evil. Other movies include Alien vs. Predator, Event Horizon, and Death Race.

Joining Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa are Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman.

Monster Hunter hits theaters on September 4, 2020.