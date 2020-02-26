Logitech G announces partnership with Herman Miller to produce gaming furniture

Logitech G is better known for their gaming peripherals. However, they are taking an interesting turn in 2020. It seems as though their headsets, keyboards, and mice were just a stepping stone for what is to come. It was announced today that Herman Miller is set to partner with Logitech G. This “exclusive partnership” is set to research, design, and manufacture the next generation high-performance furniture solutions for gamers.

Herman Miller

“At Herman Miller, we have a rich history of designing solutions to support people wherever they live and work,” said Tim Straker, Herman Miller’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re excited to combine our ergonomic, research-driven approach with Logitech G’s excellence in technology and innovation. Together, we’ll develop high-quality solutions that provide gamers and esports athletes with the utmost support and comfort.”

This partnerships focus is to provide support and comfort to esports athletes and professional streamers, so they can perform at their best for long periods of time. The less focus on adjusting for comfort, the better. While they claim the other companies only focus on aesthetics, they didn’t clarify as to which companies. Noblechairs and Secret Lab have been at the forefront for high-end gaming chairs, and their designs have always been focused on ergonomics. This partnership will really need to bring the heat if they want to compete with what is in an already growing market.

Logitech G

“Logitech G is committed to creating the best gear for gamers. We make that possible through a unique collaboration process between our design and engineering teams, partners and our customers to translate needs and capabilities into products that gamers love,” said Peter Kingsley, Chief Marketing Officer at Logitech G. “Herman Miller was the obvious choice for us to partner with given their more than 100 years of expertise. Together we will deliver amazing products with advanced ergonomics, comfort and performance that gamers deserve.”

While this does seem like company marketing jargon, Logitech G has strong connections with esports teams. They plan to use the connections to get feedback and development ideas from teams like Complexity Gaming, TSM, NaVi, and others. Their first product developed and produced will be a gaming chair. This gaming chair is set to be launched in Spring 2020. It is safe to assume it will be in late spring, as no images or designs have been released yet. Here is to hoping that it’s not just like the rest of them.