Winners for DreamHack’s Dreamies Awards Show include Resident Evil 2, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, Devil May Cry 5

DreamHack has made its West Coast debut at the Anaheim Convention Center this past weekend (February 21-23), and it was an event filled with esports tournaments, cosplay championship, industry panels, art, talent contest, gaming-inspired fashion show, screenings, music acts including EDM artist Deorro, and more. One of the highlights is DreamHack’s first year for the Dreamies Awards Show.

The Dreamies Awards Show was hosted by Naomi Kyle and CaptainSparklez and featured 18 categories that range from visuals to design. Judges and fans were able to vote for their favorite games, with the judging panel consisting of senior leadership from DreamHack and industry professionals.

“This was such a great first year for The Dreamies Awards Show,” said DreamHack Global Creative Director Justin Burnham. “We strive to bring the best experiences to our fans, and this new awards show in Anaheim was another opportunity to celebrate the tremendous community of gamers we are connected to. We thank all of our nominees, as well as the thousands of people who voted — and, of course, we offer our sincere congratulations to this year’s winners.”

You can check out the categories and winners below:

Historically Altered

Description: The fun of taking historical events, periods, or locations and putting a spin on them never gets old. Definitely a more fun way to visit history than an actual history class.

Title: A Plague Tale: Innocence

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Painfully Cute

Description: Games that are so kawaii they give you a headrush when you see the trailer—are totally amazing.

Title: Planet Zoo

Developer/Publisher: Frontier Developments

Daily Commute

Be it your car, bike, spaceship, or even mech, the vehicular rush is irreplaceable. Ways to get from here to there have never been more fun.

Title: Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Developer: Beenox

Publisher: Activision

Try Not to Laugh

The funniest games to bring to a party, watch streamers play, or have great comedic writing are usually riddled with hilarious moments that you’ll always remember.

Title: Untitled Goose Game

Developer: House House

Publisher: Panic Inc.

You Look Familiar

Sequels, remakes, or spiritual successors aren’t easy to make—you have to recapture the magic from the original source. So when it’s done right, it’s amazing.

Title: Resident Evil 2

Developer/Publisher: Capcom

Scared Witless

One option is to play with the lights on in the family room. Either way, we know you were so disturbed you didn’t sleep well afterwards.

Title: Resident Evil 2

Developer/Publisher: Capcom

Dynamic Duo

The Batman and Robin of games can be the team that works well together that helps us power through tough moments.

Title: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Developer: Respawn

Publisher: Electric Arts

Actual Good Loot

Rewarding loot is like a piñata on Christmas. It should feel satisfying to get and the loot definitely needs to be valuable.

Title: Borderlands 3

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K

Hours Clocked

You’ve probably put in more hours with your game than you’ve spent on…anything else. But that’s cool, we don’t judge.

Title: Dauntless

Developer/Publisher: Phoenix Labs

That’s Pretty Clever

Gimmicks have a bad rep but can sometimes be the reason the game is so good!

Title: Untitled Goose Game

Developer: House House

Publisher: Panic Inc.

Rage Quit

For those who actually beat challenging games, good for you. Most of us don’t and we end up throwing a tantrum.

Title: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Activision

Worth the Wait

It was supposed to come out a while ago or you’ve been waiting for an awesome entry… and it finally happened in 2019. But you’re a die-hard fan and it was worth waiting for.

Title: Devil May Cry 5

Developer/Publisher: Capcom

Ultimate Bayhem

The building jump, the explosions, the absolutely necessary slow-walking away from said explosions, and so on.

Title: Devil May Cry 5

Developer/Publisher: Capcom

Tearjerker

It doesn’t matter if you cried or not, these titles rocked your world.

Title: A Plague Tale: Innocence

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Mind Blown

The experiences that are totally off the wall or the twist that left our mouth agape. These games leave us making up theories about the meaning until the end of time.

Title: Control

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: 505 Games

Pushing Boundaries

Some games are over the top with edgy content or they touch on subjects most are afraid to. They let us live the rush or emotion of that experience.

Title: Eliza

Developer/Publisher: Zachtronics

Leap of Faith

Developers that dare to cross genres, or put a new twist on an overdone concept, have guts.

Title: Disco Elysium

Developer/Publisher: ZA/UM

Sleeper Hit

Titles that come out of nowhere are a nice surprise. You didn’t have it on your wishlist before release, but now you can’t stop talking about how awesome the game is.

Title: Disco Elysium

Developer/Publisher: ZA/UM