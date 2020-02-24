Daily and stage lineups revealed for Beyond Wonderland 2020

Last month, we got our first look at the stacked lineup for Beyond Wonderland 2020. Now, with Beyond Wonderland less than a month away, Insomniac revealed not only the daily lineups but the stage lineups as well. Check out the lineups below!

Queen’s Domain Lineup

Who shall reign in Queen’s Domain?! 🎶👑🌹 #BeyondWonderland Single Day on sale this Thursday, 2/13 at 10am PT! 🙌 → https://t.co/wdawwKF8FE pic.twitter.com/h5mwDmgowI — Beyond Wonderland (@BeyondWland) February 11, 2020

Mad Hatter’s Castle Lineup

Ready to lose your mind? 🙃🌀🏰 @InsomniacRecs + @DreamstateUSA lay siege on Mad Hatter’s Castle – our brand new, expanded stage area of Beyond! ✨ Single Day passes ON SALE this Thursday, 2/13 at 10am PT. 🙌 #BeyondWonderland pic.twitter.com/TQF8bMUMhW — Beyond Wonderland (@BeyondWland) February 12, 2020

Caterpillar’s Garden Lineup

Take a trip deep into Caterpillar’s Garden for special @bassrush + @audiotisticfest guided adventures! 🐛🍄✨ #BeyondWonderland Single Day Passes ON SALE this Thursday, 2/13 at 10am PT! 🙌 → https://t.co/wdawwKWK4e pic.twitter.com/MnIxPnrNqC — Beyond Wonderland (@BeyondWland) February 11, 2020

Cheshire Woods Lineup

At first glance, it seems as if many of the festival’s more popular DJs are performing on night one. For example, Alan Walker, Tiësto, Dillon Francis, and Diesel are all performing on night one. Fortunately, we get Alison Wonderland, Diplo, and Seven Lions on Saturday night. Stay tuned because we’ll finally get the set times for the event. But in the meantime, you can decide for yourself whether or not you should take a day off from work or school the weekend of the event.

Both single-day and multi-day tickets for the event are already on sale. For more information about the event including parking and festival hours, head on over to the official Beyond Wonderland website. Be sure to check back here for further coverage of Beyond Wonderland and other EDM music festivals.

Beyond Wonderland descends upon the NOS Events Center in San Bernadino, CA on March 20th and 21st.