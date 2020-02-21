Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2 brings 7 new characters including 3 witchers

Production for season 2 of The Witcher is currently happening in the UK, and it’s scheduled to premiere in 2021. In addition, Netflix has officially announced the new cast for the upcoming season of The Witcher, and that means more witchers will be joining the fight. Henry Cavill will be back as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. (Toss a coin to your witcher!) Who are the new cast members? They include Kristofer Jivju (Game of Thrones), Yasen Atour (Young Wallender), Agnes Bjorn, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders), and more. Check out the list below of who the actors will be portraying.

Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen

Game of Thrones fans will recognize Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO series. One would assume that he would play someone from Skellige in The Witcher since they closely resemble the wildlings in Game of Thrones. However, that’s not the case. Nivellen is a character in the books who is inspired by the Beauty and the Beast fairytale. He’s described as a beast with a bear-like head thanks to a curse. A contract will have Geralt of Rivia facing the cursed man.

Paul Bullion as Lambert

Paul Bullion can be seen in Peaky Blinders, and in The Witcher, he’ll be playing Lambert. This character is a witcher from the same school as Geralt of Rivia, the School of the Wolf. In CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3, he was a pivotal character in helping Geralt in the Battle of Kaer Morhen. He’s known for giving people a hard time, especially Geralt and his relationships with sorceresses.

Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel

Moviegoers can see Thue Ersted Rasmussen in the upcoming Fast and Furious 9 this year, and afterward, they’ll see him as Eskel in The Witcher. Like Geralt and Lambert, he’s also from the School of the Wolf and trained at Kaer Morhen.

Yasen Atour as Coen

Last but not least of the witchers is Coen, who will be played by Yasen Atour (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation). Aside from Geralt, Coen has a bigger role compared to the other witchers in the books. Like the others, he also helped Ciri with training. However, of all the witchers mentioned above, he didn’t appear in The Witcher video games.

Agnes Bjorn as Vereena

Not much is known about Agnes Bjorn, but she’ll be playing Vereena, a character closely tied to Nivellen.

Spoilers from the book:

Vereena is a bruxa, a powerful vampire, who’s in love with Nivellen. She uses the cursed beast to help her attract victims.

Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia

Aisha Fabienne Ross can be seen in The Danish Girl starring Eddie Redmayne, and she’ll be playing the role of Lydia. In the books, Lydia van Bredevoort is a sorceress who assists a mage named Vilgefortz. She’s a survivor of an experiment that has left her with a mangled jaw.

Mecia Simson as Francesca

Mecia Simson is a model and actor, and she’ll be playing the role of Francesca. In the books, Francesca Findabair is a powerful sorceress and is described as the most beautiful woman in the world. She’s also the queen of the elves of Dol Blathanna and one of the founding members of the Lodge of Sorceresses.

What’s interesting about the casting is that there’s no mention of Vesemir, who was mentioned in the first season of The Witcher. He’s a witcher who is a father figure to many of the witchers from Kaer Morhen. Is he being kept under wraps, or will he be saved for another season?

Also returning are MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.

Stephen Surjik (Umbrella Academy) will be directing episode 2×01 and 2×02, Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed) for episodes 203 and 204, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) for episodes 205 and 208, and Geeta Patel (Meet The Patels) for episodes 206 and 207.

“The reaction to season one of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season,” said showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich in a statement. “Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we’re excited to see these new stories come to life.”

The Witcher Season 2 will premiere in 2021 on Netflix.