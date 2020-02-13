Matt Reeves releases The Batman test footage with Robert Pattinson

Warner Bros. is bringing back Batman to the big screen, but this version won’t be part of the DC Extended Universe. Instead of Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight, Robert Pattinson (Lighthouse) will be donning the cowl and cape.

The Batman is currently in production, and there have been plenty of photos leaked on the London set. Fans have been curious about what Robert Pattinson would look like inside the batsuit, but they won’t have to wonder for long. Director Matt Reeves has released the camera test footage on his Vimeo account, and we see the actor inside the new suit complete with logo, cape and cowl.

The video begins in complete darkness with a dramatic song playing in the background. (This could be the theme for the upcoming film from composer Michael Giacchino.) Slowly, an out of focus Batman comes into the frame under the red light. He walks towards the camera, revealing the new bat logo on his chest. Like Nolan’s Batman films, the suit looks to be heavily armored.

Matt Reeves has been teasing the production of The Batman. Late last month, he tweeted a photo on the first day of principal photography.

Pattinson will be joined by Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin.

The Batman hits theaters on June 25, 2021.