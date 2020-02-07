The Lodge movie review

The Lodge is one of the first horror films to hit theaters in 2020, and it’s got everything you could want in a horror movie including a family outing into a lodge in the middle of nowhere, deadly rituals, and creepy atmosphere. It’s a slow-paced film, and even though there aren’t any actual scares, the tone is filled with dread, making you invested in what’s going to happen to the family.

The film stars Richard Armitage as a father and husband, who has a new life with his girlfriend Grace, played by Riley Keough. Jaeden Martell (It: Chapter One and Two) plays the son and Lia McHugh is the daughter, and they are forced to try to bond with Grace on a family trip in a remote area. Since this is a horror movie, things start to turn south, and the family will have to survive together before darkness takes them.

Armitage has a smaller role compared to Keough, Martell and McHugh, but he’s a solid actor who does what he can with his limited screen time. McHugh as Mia can be seen as a one-note character, who is mostly seen crying and sad. If there’s one thing to take away from her performance, she’s good at crying. Martell as Aidan is a kid who can do weird things, but his actions are understandable given the situation. Together, the kids have this tense relationship with Grace, and from the very beginning, you can feel it.

The standout role goes to Keough, who conveys paranoia, anger, and loss. She’s trying her best to get along with the kids to no avail. Then again, her character has a dark history. Do we trust her, or do we feel sorry for her? Throughout the film, we see her struggle, especially when the family is trapped inside the lodge with no outside communication or transportation.

Yes, Alicia Silverstone is in this, and she plays the mother. However, it’s a shame that her role was very limited. What little time she had was very impactful, and her acting conveyed enough information for us to feel sad about her situation.

The film does remind us of Heritage, and that means that the ending may make or break the film for viewers. For us, the ending was very fitting for a horror film, and the performance from the cast created an antagonistic environment that had us glued to what’s going to happen next.

Final Reaction

Directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala have crafted a film that draws on paranoia, and as a viewer, you start to question what’s real and what’s fake. This isn’t the type of horror movie that will scare you, but there are disturbing imagery and a sense of uneasiness. The interactions between the kids and Grace are what keeps you glued to your seats, especially with Riley Keough’s performance.

Score: 4/5 Atoms