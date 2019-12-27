January’s new Stadia Pro games, plus new Stadia games

Google Stadia was released in November, and it had a rocky launch. Despite that, the cloud-based platform is still bringing out new games to its lineup. The only way to play with the Stadia now is through the Stadia Pro or Stadia Premiere editions. If you’re a Pro subscriber, you’ll get access to free monthly games, similar to the PlayStation Plus subscription. And with the new year coming soon, Stadia has announced that Rise of the Tomb Raider and Thumper will be available for free to Stadia Pro members in January.

The Stadia Pro free games must be claimed by a certain date, but once it’s claimed, you can play the games as long as you have the membership. Rise of the Tomb Raider and Thumper will be available to claim beginning January 1, 2020.

As for the previous Stadia Pro free games, there is still time to claim them. Tomb Raider: The Definitive Edition can still be claimed before its expiration date of December 31st at 9 a.m. PT. Destiny 2: The Collection, Farming Simulator 19: Platinum Edition and Samurai Shodown will still be available as free games for Stadia Pro members in January.

Rise of the Tomb Raider is the sequel to the highly acclaimed Tomb Raider reboot that has Lara Croft on a whole new adventure. The series is about survival, and the gameplay has been overhauled with a more open world and cinematic action sequences. Thumper is a rhythm game where you destroy an unknown threat. As a space beetle, you’ll be shooting and gliding on rails in a beautiful and creepy world.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Borderlands 3, and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint were recently released games on Stadia. These three games are available at a discounted price for a limited time.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse is available for $49.99 USD.

Borderlands 3 Standard Edition is available for $38.99 USD, Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition for $51.99 USD, and Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition for $77.99 USD.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available in three different editions. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available for $30.00 USD (50% off), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition for $50.00 USD (50% off), and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition for $60.00 USD (50% off).

The Stadia will be made available for free without a subscription in 2020. You’ll still need to purchase the games, but you won’t need the paid membership to play them. You will only be able to play in 1080p, however, so if you want to play in 4K HDR, you’ll need to get the subscription.