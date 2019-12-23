Margot Robbie and the Birds of Prey cast wish you happy holidays

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is the upcoming DC live-action film starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. The release date is a little over two months away, and the cast members have come together for a special happy holiday greeting.

The film is shaping up to be one crazy and wild ride as Harley Quinn is dealing with being free from her relationship with the Joker. What we do know for sure is that the women-led film will have a lot of f-bombs, as we have witnessed during our set visit earlier this year. It’s not surprising to see the Motion Picture Association of America has officially given the film an R-rating for Rated R for “strong violence and language throughout, and some sexual and drug material.”

Synopsis: After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.

Cathy Yan directs the film from a screenplay by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee). Joining the main Birds of Prey cast are Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, François Chau (The Tick) and Ali Wong (Always Be My Maybe).

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters on February 7, 2020.