Star Wars fan film, Kenobi, is a cinematic short following Obi-Wan on Tatooine

The month of December is truly a Star Wars month with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters and the weekly release of The Mandalorian on Disney+. To sweeten the pot, an ambitious and cinematic fan film has been released titled “Kenobi,” and it is now live on Christmas Eve. The live-action short tells the tale of Obi-Wan Kenobi as he starts a new life on Tatooine while keeping an eye on a young Luke Skywalker. Of course, trouble finds him, and he has to do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of the boy and everyone around him.

The short fan film was funded via Indiegogo and was brought to you by producer and actor Jamie Costa, best known for his viral video of himself doing Robin Williams impressions. He’s no stranger to Star Wars fan films since previously he portrayed the lead in “Han Solo: A Smuggler’s Trade,” a short film following the fan-favorite scoundrel on a new adventure. It has gained over 2.4 million views on YouTube.

Costa is joined by Tommy Snider as Owen Lars, Maxine Phoenix as Beru Lars, and Audie Rick as Luke Skywalker. Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars may notice actor James Arnold Taylor, who voiced Obi-Wan Kenobi in the animated series. In the Kenobi fan film, he plays a villain named Captain Leegus.

Kenobi also features a sweeping score by Andrew Gerlicher with The Budapest Scoring Orchestra performing the music.

The fan film is a nice treat for those who love Obi-Wan Kenobi. Lucasfilm is also planning a live-action Obi-Wan series starring Ewan McGregor on Disney+. The announcement was made during D23 Expo 2019 with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy introducing McGregor on the Hall D23 stage. Not much is known about the series, but viewers can expect some sort of adventure on Tatooine, the home planet of Anakin Skywalker.