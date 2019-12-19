Final performances of ABT’s The Nutcracker in Orange County this weekend

The Nutcracker is a timeless Christmas ballet that originated in Russia, and it became a worldwide phenomenon. Many films were inspired by it including Fantasia and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Flowers” was featured in many popular shows and video games including Cowboy Bebop, Animaniacs, and BioShock. Segerstrom Center for the Arts has been having performances of the beloved ballet, and the final performances are running now until Sunday.

American Ballet Theatre is the dance company behind the show, and residents in Orange County, CA, will have until the weekend to watch it before it’s over. The Nutcracker at Segerstrom Center for the Arts features over 100 performers with choreography by ABT’s Alexei Ratmansky and set and costumes by Richard Hudson, who received Tony Awards for The Lion King. The Pacific Symphony performs music by Tchaikovsky, with lighting design by Jennifer Tipton.

Synopsis: As the lights dim and Tchaikovsky’s beautiful score fills the air, young Clara enters a dreamlike journey amid magical toy soldiers, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes and a glittering Christmas tree!

The final performances schedule and headlining performers are below:

Friday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Hee Seo

Cory Stearns

Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 p.m.

Sarah Lane

Joo Won Ahn*

Saturday, December 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Isabella Boylston

Aran Bell*

Sunday, December 15 at 12:30 p.m.

Hee Seo

Cory Stearns

Sunday, December 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Misty Copeland

Blaine Hoven

Wednesday, December 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Misty Copeland

Blaine Hoven

Thursday, December 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Christine Shevchenko

Thomas Forster

Friday, December 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Isabella Boylston

Aran Bell

Saturday, December 21 at 2:00 p.m.

Sarah Lane

Joo Won Ahn*

Saturday, December 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Misty Copeland

Blaine Hoven

Sunday, December 22 at 12:30 p.m.

Christine Shevchenko

Thomas Forster

Sunday, December 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Isabella Boylston

Aran Bell

The artists and program are subject to change, and the * marks the first time the person is performing for their respective role. The show’s running time is approximately 1 hour and 54 minutes.