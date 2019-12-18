Duel of the Fates tops Spotify’s Star Wars streams

In a few days, the final chapter of the new Star Wars saga will land in theaters with thousands of fans racing to go watch it. To get them geared up for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Spotify is rolling out the carpet for its fans to share all things Star Wars on the streaming platform, so fans will know that the streams will always be with them, always.

Since 2015, there have been more than 6.7 million hours of Star Wars music that has been streamed. Out of all the available music, John Williams “Duel of the Fates” from “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” has been the track that was streamed the most, followed by “Across the Stars” from “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones,” with “The Imperial March” (also known as Darth Vader’s theme) from “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” coming in third.

Undoubtedly, every year on May 4th, Spotify sees the biggest streaming numbers for Star Wars music than any other day. As this is no surprise, since May the 4th is the day to truly celebrate Star Wars, it is somewhat surprising to see that “The Imperial March” shows up in multiple wedding-themed playlists that are created by listeners.

In terms of playlists, users have created more than half a million Star Wars-themed playlists, with a majority of them revolving around fan-favorite characters. Jedi Master Yoda has the most generated playlists under his belt, while sith lord Darth Vader comes in second, followed by Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett, and Han Solo.

Star Wars podcasts have also found their way onto the streaming platform, as listeners have gathered around to listen to the strong commentary about the franchise. Leading the Star Wars podcast realm is The Ringers “Binge Mode: Star Wars,” which is then followed by “Star Wars Minute,” a superfan produced and hosted podcast, with “Star Wars Stuff Podcast” coming in third. Spotify has seen an 83% increase in podcast listening between October and November this year, possibly due to fans preparing themselves for the December 20th release of the new film.

To prepare yourself for the latest film, you can stream the soundtrack from “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” below.

After you’ve indulged yourself with the newest soundtrack, you can keep your Star Wars momentum going by streaming Spotify’s “Best of Star Wars” playlist, which includes music from all nine Star Wars films, as well as “Rogue One” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”