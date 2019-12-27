Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party brings old and new classics

Disney on Ice is a yearly show featuring Disney characters ice skating. Produced by Feld Entertainment’s Ice Follies and Holiday on Ice Inc under the Walt Disney Company, the show has been updating the performances with acrobatic stunts, aerial spins, projection mapping, and more. This season, audiences are introduced to all kinds of characters from classic and modern animated films including Coco, Moana, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Frozen.

This season’s Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, where Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, and Goofy are on the hunt to find and help Tinker Bell. Captain Hook and his cohorts are up to no good, and they have trapped the tiny fairy. Mickey and the gang will have to travel to different Disney films in order to find the different objects to free Tinker Bell.

It’s been a while since I’ve been to a Disney on Ice show, and I was curious to see how the show has evolved and whether it would be entertaining for adults. Kids are sure to have a good time with their favorite Disney characters ice skating as they sing along to iconic Disney songs. Songs like “Let It Go” from Frozen is a crowd favorite, and you can hear children all around the stadium singing.

The production company has done a wonderful job of adopting technology, and you can see it with projection mapping. It can transform the whole skating rink and the wall near the stage where one can see Andy’s bedroom in Toy Story and the ocean for Moana to sail. Props help with the immersion as Moana sails on her boat across the skating rink, and giant puppets fill the Coco dance sequence. The Coco dance number is definitely one of our favorites with its combination of dancers, colorful outfits, lighting, and otherworldly stunts.

For those wanting to see cool aerials and performances, Disney on Ice has you covered. Frozen’s Kristoff does backflips as he ice skates, and Prince Eric and Ariel perform the best couple’s dance as they twirl in the air and on the skating rink. In our show at the Honda Center in Anaheim, the show was almost perfect in terms of skating fails. One person did an amazing flip off a ramp and was almost able to land on his feet, but he fell and landed on his rear. Despite that, the performances, spins, and flips were all a delight to see.

The young hosts can be a bit cringy in terms of the acting, but it’s to be expected since this is a family event. Once the Disney characters show up, the magic starts to happen.

Disney on Ice is currently touring, and you can check them out Long Beach, Ontario, San Diego, Las Vegas, Fresno, San Jose, Phoenix, Stockton, Oakland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Winnipeg, Pensacola, Jacksonville, and Fort Myers. For more info and tickets, visit https://www.disneyonice.com.