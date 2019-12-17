Death Note, Vampire Knight, Naruto films coming to Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll, one of the biggest names and brands in anime culture, is about to get even bigger. The anime platform is announcing today a new distribution deal with VIZ Media that will bring a wide slate of well-known and beloved anime titles to its streaming platform. It will include “Death Note,” “Vampire Knight,” and a handful of “Naruto” films.

Anime aficionados know VIZ Media, which is one of the largest manga publishers and anime distributors. This partnership will open its slate of titles to the millions of Crunchyroll fans and subscribers. These titles will be available to the Crunchyroll community in the U.S. and Canada.

Starting on December 16, eighteen titles from the Viz Media library will be available, which will include:

Accel World

Accel World Infinite Burst

Death Note

K – Season 1

K: Missing Kings

K: Seven Stories (Subtitle Only)

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie – Blood Prison

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie – The Lost Tower

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie – Will of Fire

Naruto the Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon

Naruto the Movie: Legend of the Stone of Gelel

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow

One Punch Man Season 1 (Subtitle Only)

Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie

Sailor Moon R: The Movie

The Last: Naruto the Movie

Vampire Knight

Vampire Knight: Guilty

On December 19th, Crunchyroll will add the following VIZ Media titles

Hikaru no Go

Inuyasha

Inuyasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

Inuyasha the Movie: Fire on Mystic Island

Inuyasha the Movie: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

Inuyasha the Movie: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

Most of the VIZ Media titles added to the Crunchyroll library will be available in both U.S. and Canada, except for Season 1 of “One Punch Man,” which will be available in both regions along with Latin America. The added titles will be available in both dubbed and subtitled versions, except for “K: Seven Stories,” and “One Punch Man” season 1.