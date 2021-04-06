The Ten Commandments – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

For a review of the film, check out our review of the DigiBook edition of The Ten Commandments.

Video

Regarding the Ultra HD release of The Ten Commandments, Paramount made the following statement:

As part of the restoration done in 2010, the film was scanned in 6K and those files were the basis for this brand new Dolby Vision version, which shows off the full beauty of the original VistaVision negative. The VistaVision format used special cameras to feed 35mm film into the camera horizontally in order to capture a wider image spread over two 35mm film frames, giving VistaVision twice the resolution of regular 35mm film. In addition, Paramount spent well over 150 hours doing new color work and clean-up on the scan. The move to Dolby Vision created the opportunity to further improve the look of the film: blacks are enhanced and improvements were made to smooth out special effects mattes to create the most vibrant and pristine image possible.

The Ten Commandments hits Ultra HD Blu-ray with an HDR10/Dolby Vision transfer and a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The shine and glint, especially from the gold armor and shiny clothes, are vividly bright. Black levels are an inky black, and there is zero crush—something you can see when Moses comes down with the Ten Commandments in hand. The rich and beautifully vibrant colors showcase all of the impressive costumes and set designs of the film. These colors seem to come alive in the film’s climax when Moses receives the Ten Commandments at Mount Sinai. The mix of blue, red, and black is a perfect example of the power of HDR. The stunningly clear picture, which in turn magnifies the artificial bluescreen backgrounds. Overall, this is a stellar video presentation.

Video Rating: 5/5 atoms

Audio

The Ten Commandments don’t come with a Dolby Atmos or DTS:X audio track. Instead, it carries over the 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio track from the previous Blu-ray release. For a review of the audio, click here.

Special Features

The Ten Commandments‘ Ultra HD Blu-ray release doesn’t contain any new bonus features other than what has been released already. The Ultra HD release also doesn’t have the third disc from the 2020 release that includes DeMille’s original 1923 film. You can find the following special features on the Ultra HD disc:

Audio Commentary

You can find the following special features on the 1080p Blu-ray disc:

Audio Commentary

Newsreel: The Ten Commandments: Premiere in New York

Trailers

Overall, The Ten Commandments is an epic and timeless classic that adapts one of the best stories in the Bible. The video presentation is showcases the stellar restoration work done 11 years ago. The audio presentation is still the same as the previous Blu-ray release, which is to say it’s still pretty good despite not being an Atmos or DTS:X mix. It’s just unfortunate that the rest of this release doesn’t come with the myriad of bonus features from the DigiBook release from last year.

Overall Rating: 4/5 atoms

This Blu-ray was reviewed using a retail/advance copy/unit provided by Paramount Home Entertainment.