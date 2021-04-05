New trailers roundup: Black Widow, Loki, Space Jam: A New Legacy

Disney and Warner Bros. have dropped new trailers for their highly anticipated projects, and this past Saturday, two trailers have been released for Warner Bros’ Space Jam: A New Legacy and Marvel Studios’ Black Widow. Today, Disney released the trailer for the Disney+ series, Loki.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Space Jam is a treasured 1996 classic starring Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes gang, and 25 years later, fans will be treated with another film, Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James. The trailer reveals the NBA star who gets sucked into different worlds, and the new trailer shows off the world of Warner Bros. colliding.

Check out the trailer below:

The trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy is packed with a lot of iconic characters, and it’s very similar to Ready Player One and how it incorporated pop-culture characters onto the screen. In the trailer, we see Batman and Robin’s Mr. Freeze, the gang from A Clockwork Orange, Game of Thrones’ White Walkers, Max Max’s War Boys, Robin, Joker, Pennywise, and many more.

Synopsis: This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.

The film is directed by Malcolm D. Lee from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance. Joining James are Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman, and Eric Bauza.

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow

After the many Marvel Cinematic Universe films, fans are finally treated to a solo Black Widow film. It has been delayed many times, but this year, it looks like it’s finally coming to theaters and Disney+ for good.

Check out the Black Widow trailer below:

The trailer touches on Black Widow’s past and starts off with flashbacks of her adventures with the Avengers. Her life will be questioned as she reunites with her “family,” and it’s always nice seeing more shots of Taskmaster, whose identity is still a mystery.

Synopsis: Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson is back as Natasha/Black Widow, and she is joined by Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and will be the first film in Phase Four of the MCU. It will be released in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9, 2021.

Marvel Studios’ Loki

Marvel Studios has been pumping out shows for the Disney+ streaming platform including WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The next series coming out will be Loki, and soon fans will get to find out what happened to the god of mischief after he took the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.

Check out the trailer below:

The TVA (Time Variance Authority) keeps a watchful eye on world-changing events, and they have enlisted the aid of Loki to stop disaster from striking.

The series stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and he is joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

The series is directed by Kate Herron with Michael Waldron as the head writer.

Loki premieres exclusively on Disney+ on June 11, 2021.