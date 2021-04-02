Coraline’s animation studio, Laika, expands to live action with Seventeen

Laika is a studio based in Oregon known for its stop-motion animated films including Coraline, Kubo and the Two Strings, Missing Link, the Boxtrolls and ParaNorman. It is going to expand to the live-action realm with Seventeen, based on the upcoming novel by screenwriter John Brownlow (The Minaturist, Sylvia).

Laika won the bidding war to get the movie rights to the thriller, Seventeen.

“For the past 15 years, LAIKA has been committed to making movies that matter,” says Travis Knight, Laika’s President and CEO. “Across mediums and genres, our studio has fused art, craft, and technology in service of bold, distinctive, and enduring stories. With Seventeen, LAIKA is taking that philosophy in an exciting new direction.”

“Seventeen is a stiff cocktail of wicked wit, exhilarating action, and raw emotion,” Knight continues. “John has such a wonderfully unique voice. He’s crafted a brilliant universe with its own powerful identity. Seventeen is a thriller with soul, a sinuous adrenaline-fueled actioner with a sincere heart beating underneath its rippling pectorals.”

Laika is currently working on its 6th animated feature film.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be developing Seventeen for the screen with LAIKA,” says Brownlow. “As a long-time fan of LAIKA’s movies for their vision, heart, craft, intelligence and ambition, I couldn’t have hoped for the novel or the universe it inhabits to have found a better or more exciting home. I’m beyond honored to be part of their plans for the future.”

Seventeen will be published by Hanover Square in the U.S. and will be released in 2022. UK publisher Hodder & Stoughton will be publishing it internationally.