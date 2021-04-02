Interactive horror theater experience Delusion returns Fall 2021

Entertainment is all around us, and there are many experiences that can transport us into another world, whether they are films, books, video games, or shows. One experience that really takes things a step further is interactive theater. Imagine yourself getting to be a part of a stage play as active characters and exploring an intimate world in elaborate sets and interacting with captivating actors.

Los Angeles and New York have been great outlets to unleash these worlds, and if you sprinkle in horror elements, it’s the ultimate horror experience for the Halloween season. Delusion is an interactive play that has popularized immersive theater in the Los Angeles area since 2011, and it is coming back this Fall. Creator Jon Braver has announced its comeback in a letter to fans, which you can read below.

Dear Delusionals:

The light at the end of the dreadful tunnel nears. After over a year of keeping people apart with a devastating pandemic, 3 years since the live sci-fi adventure The Blue Blade, and 5 years since our last horror play His Crimson Queen, we just can’t take it anymore.

Delusion will return to its horror roots this Fall!

Never has there been a more dire need for in-person human connection. Since 2011, Delusion has led the way in interactive theater, spawning a trend in this emerging space. For years we have brought thousands of people together through our otherworldly “moving plays”. There is truly nothing like it.

Last year, we were robbed of our Fall (magic) season. Since then, Delusion has taken on new meaning. This is not just entertainment. We want to be part of the process to revitalize that visceral connection through our productions. We need each other. We need stories. We need shared experiences. We remember how we started and have listened to you, our fans.

With that said, this Fall, Delusion will create another original, terrifying and live interactive play. Yes….. live and in person. While no one knows what Covid will bring, we won’t sit idly by and let our connection to you dissipate any further.

So what’s next? Subscribe with your most current info. Seriously. Do it now. You will have first crack at tickets when they become available. As far as the show itself, I will fill you in when the time is right.

Get excited Delusionals. We have all been waiting for this.

Yours,

Jon Braver

Delusion – Creator

You can sign up for updates to Delusion at https://www.enterdelusion.com/contact-form