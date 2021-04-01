Teaser trailer released for Netflix’s Yasuke series, based on the first African samurai

Yasuke is an upcoming Netflix animated series by LeSean Thomas and Studio MAPPA, with LaKeith Stanfield (Get Out) voicing the titular character. It follows the warrior’s adventures as he becomes the first African samurai, and today, the teaser trailer for the anime series has been released, along with a teaser key art.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Here’s the teaser key art:

Synopsis: The tale is set in a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords.

Yasuke is created by LeSean Thomas (Cannon Busters), who also serves as executive producer and director. It’s a joint collaboration with Japanese animation studio MAPPA (Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Jujutsu Kaisen), with director/animator Takeshi Koike (Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine) as the character designer and Flying Lotus working on the music. In addition to voicing Yasuke, LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah) serves as executive producer.

Here’s a list of credits for the newly announced staff:

Chief Animation Director: Satoshi Iwataki

Chief Technical Director: Takeru Sato

Sub-character Design: Kenichi Shima

World Art Design & Art Settings: Minoru Nishida

Art Director: Junichi Higashi

Color Setting: Azusa Sasaki

3D CGI Director: Yuki Nomoto

Photography: Park Hyo-gyu

Editing: Mutsumi Takemiya

Yasuke premieres worldwide on April 29, 2021.