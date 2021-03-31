Giveaway: Godzilla vs. Kong Tickets

Godzilla vs. Kong is the highly anticipated film featuring two iconic titans duking it out for our viewing pleasure. We have partnered up with Warner Bros. to give lucky fans the chance to win tickets for the film. To enter, simply follow the directions below!

Nerd Reactor Giveaway: Godzilla vs. Kong Tickets

The film is directed by Adam Wingard and is the follow-up to 2014’s Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. It stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, and Kaylee Hottle.

Godzilla vs. Kong Synopsis: Legends collide as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl .with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters and HBO Max on March 31, 2021.