Godzilla vs. Kong is a roaring, colossal spectacle (Review)

Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) have reignited the love of giant monsters fighting each other to the masses. These MonsterVerse films have been leading up to the ultimate showdown featuring the two classic monsters duking it out to become the king of the world in Godzilla vs. Kong. Each film featured different directors, and with the latest heavy-hitter, Adam Wingard goes up to bat. There were concerns, especially with Wingard’s directing of the live-action adaptation of the popular anime, Death Note, which didn’t fare well with critics and fans. With Godzilla vs. Kong, the director has redeemed himself, and he and the crew have crafted a roaring, colossal spectacle for the ages.

Godzilla vs. Kong takes place after the events of Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and we have parallel stories following Kong’s journey outside of Skull Island and Godzilla’s path of destruction. The humans are back and each monster gets its own support team. Dr. Nathan Lind (Alexander Skarsgård), Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall), and Jia (Kaylee Hottle) share their journey with Kong, and Madison Russell (Millie Bobby Brown), Bernie Hayes (Brian Tyree Henry), and Josh Valentine (Julian Dennison) uncover secrets behind Godzilla’s havoc.

The human elements have been the most criticized in the MonsterVerse films, but Wingard and screenwriters Eric Pearson & Max Borenstein have made them more complementary to the monsters. This is especially the case with Kong, who gets to be the heart of the story.

Kyle Chandler reprises his role in this film, but his role has been greatly diminished. Millie Bobby Brown leads the charge for Team Godzilla, and although the team has some fun moments, they are outshined by the crew of Team Kong.

Fans are here to see Godzilla and Kong fight, and we get plenty of battles between the two iconic giants. With these two titans having a huge fanbase each, it would be hard to make a film where Team Godzilla and Team Kong would both be happy. Wingard has done that while also promising that there is the ultimate winner. The fights are explosive, and we are taken to different locations from the depths of the sea to the beautiful neon lights of Hong Kong.

There are nods to the classic films, and fans of the 1962 King Kong vs. Godzilla are in for a treat.

Godzilla vs Kong is breathtaking, out of this world, and easily the best in the series! The heart of the story is Kong, and the human story complements the monsters’ adventures, allowing them to shine. Just seeing the two iconic monsters battling each other is worth it alone.

Score: 5/5 Atoms