The Suicide Squad: Check out the bloody, silly red band trailer

James Gun teased the release of The Suicide Squad trailer by posting a red band image on social media, and it got fans excited about how edgy the film is going to be. Today, they will get to see all the gore and dark humor with the red band trailer dropping.

From the horribly beautiful mind of @JamesGunn, #TheSuicideSquad hits theaters and @HBOMax August 6. Watch the Official Red Band trailer now, ❤️ to subscribe, and be among the first to receive content up until release! pic.twitter.com/O4fw1pbvXO — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) March 26, 2021

The trailer features the Suicide Squad team, and don’t expect all of the members to make it at the end of the film. King Shark is already claiming the spotlight, and Weasel just looks creepy.

Director James Gunn is having a ball with this one, as we can tell from the dick jokes.

Synopsis: Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and- destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The film stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, David Dastmalchian Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, athan Fillion as T.D.K., Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.



The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.