GameStop’s 2021 Spring Sale: Immortals Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Squadrons

GameStop will be having the Spring Sale for many recent games, PC accessories, collectibles and more. The sale will start on Sunday, March 28th and end on Saturday, April 3rd.

Some notable games will be available for up to 50% off including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla at $29.99 ($30 savings), Immortals Fenyx Rising at $29.99 ($30 savings), and FIFA at $19.99 ($40 savings).

Nintendo Switch games joining in on the sale include Mario Rabbids ($19.99), Plants v. Zombies ($29.99); Just Dance 2021 ($29.99).

And for in-store only, if you buy a tote bag for $4.99, you’ll get 25% off on all toys, apparel, Pop! Vinyl, action figures, replicas, drinkware, statues and board games.

Check out the Spring Sale Ads below: