Zack Snyder’s Justice League Review

Courtesy of HBO Max

Zack Snyder was never able to complete his version of Justice League, but thanks to HBO Max, his vision is finally becoming a reality. The 4-hour film has premiered on the streaming service, and it has received positive reviews from critics and praises from fans, and in my eyes, it’s a step up from the theatrical cut that was released back in 2017.

Snyder’s extended cut allows time to give other heroes more screentime and action sequences were more enticing and dramatic with the director’s signature touch. However, it still feels a bit long, and at its core, the story is still the same.

