Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series to have Doctor Who’s Wayne Che Yip as a director

The Lord of the Rings continues to be cherished by fans with the recent release of Peter Jackson’s trilogies on 4K Blu-rays, which includes remastered versions of the Theatrical and Extended Cut. Tabletop RPGs have been rising in popularity, and last month The One Ring RPG reached its Kickstarter goal and raised close to $2 million. On the TV side of things, Amazon Studios is currently filming its The Lord of the Rings series, with Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) directing the first two episodes.

Today, Amazon Studios has announced that British Chinese director Wayne Che Yip will be directing four episodes of the series. In addition to directing, he’ll also be serving as co-executive producer.

Yip’s directing credits include Amazon’s Hunters, AMC’s Preacher, UK’s Utopia, and Doctor Who. He recently directed episodes of The Wheel of Time, Amazon Studios’ upcoming fantasy series.

“It is a true honor to be invited into the world of Tolkien by J.D. & Patrick and Amazon Studios. Every day I look forward to working with the incredible team here in New Zealand as we humbly contribute to the legacy of the greatest stories ever told,” said Yip.

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings is currently filming in New Zealand.

Synopsis: Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings team includes showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay, executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond and Sharon Tal Yguado, co-executive producer Wayne Che Yip, and producer Christopher Newman.