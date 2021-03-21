Godzilla vs. Kong first reactions praise monster fight of the century
Godzilla vs. Kong is coming to HBO Max and U.S. theaters at the end of this month, and it’s the highly anticipated fight between the two popular titular monsters. First reactions are in, and the critics have many positive things to say about the MonsterVerse film.
First up is my reaction to the film.
To add to that, I believe Team Kong and Team Godzilla fans will both be satisfied.
Critics are loving the battles between Godzilla and Kong, and they are praising the colorful backdrop.
The film is directed by Adam Wingard and is the follow-up to 2014’s Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. It stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, and Kaylee Hottle.
Godzilla vs. Kong Synopsis: Legends collide as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl .with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.
Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters and HBO Max on March 31, 2021.