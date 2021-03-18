Marvel Studios gets ready for Loki release with new poster

2021 is the year of Marvel Studios releasing its live-action series on Disney+, and so far we’ve had WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (the first episode airs this week). Next up is the release of Loki, and today a new key art poster has been released.

In the key art, Loki is held captive and is wearing a prison jumpsuit. On his collar is a “danger” sign with a clock behind him, and there’s a big TVA logo on his left chest. Time is definitely at play here, and the TVA logo most likely refers to Time Variance Authority, an organization that polices time.

Loki is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and will have Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the God of Mischief. He is joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

The series is directed by Kate Herron with Michael Waldron as head writer.

Loki will be debuting on Disney+ on June 11, 2021.