JustWatch adds new progress tracking features for shows

With so many streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and many more, it can be frustrating to find out which movie or show is available on which platform. JustWatch is the answer to that with its search database where users can simply type in the show or movie and find out where they can watch it.

JustWatch has made things even easier with its latest TV show tracking features. This marks the first time users will be able to keep track of all their favorite shows from any streaming service in one place.

With everything in one place, you can track your progress on shows from all streaming services, making your viewing habits very convenient. This can be done via JustWatch’s website, smartphone apps, and TV apps.

Check out the example gallery below and features: