First Class Trouble: A new, deadly social deduction game coming this year

Social deduction games like Secret Hitler and Werewolf have been popular where local players come together to accuse their friends. These games have players trying to figure out who’s responsible for sabotaging, and it can lead to either true or false accusations. Multiplayer social deduction games took that concept online and are the rage these days thanks to games like Among Us and Secret Neighbor. More are coming including Eville and First Class Trouble.

This week, First Class Trouble has received some news for the Steam Early Access release date, which is April 8, 2021. Additionally, a new “Safety Onboard Instructional Film” video has been released, teaching new players how to play the game.

First Class Trouble is a third-person game set in a fancy space shuttle with retrofuturistic themes including design and music. Players who have enjoyed the presentation of the Fallout and BioShock series will get a kick out of this game’s aesthetics.

The game is created by independent developer Invisible Walls ApS and published by Versus Evil.

Synopsis: Taking place in an alternate 1950’s universe, First Class Trouble is a multiplayer social deduction game where six players must work together to shut down C.A.I.N., the rogue A.I. of a failing luxury space cruise-liner that is trying to kill them. Two of the six players are chosen at random to secretly play as Personoids, killer humanoids sent by C.A.I.N. to betray the other players.

With the Personoids pretending to be passengers, things can go wrong where players can be dumped out of airlocks, pushed into spa pools, locked in freezers, and getting hit by bottles.

First Class Trouble will also be available on consoles later this year.