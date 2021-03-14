Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights gets 2 new trailers

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Lin-Manuel Miranda hit it big with the Broadway musical, Hamilton, and fans from all over have experienced his talents on the big screen including Moana, Mary Poppins Returns, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Soon, he’ll be returning to another Disney project by creating new songs for the live-action The Little Mermaid remake. This year, fans will get to see Miranda’s first Broadway musical, In the Heights, adapted into a live-action movie from director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), and it will be hitting theaters and HBO Max in June. Two new trailers have been released today, showing off New York City and Miranda’s style of music.

“Powerful” Trailer

“Washington Heights” Trailer

Synopsis: Lights up on Washington Heights, a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big… The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi, who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.

The film stars Anthony Ramos (A Star Is Born, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) as Usnavi de la Vega, Leslie Grace as Nina Rosario, Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, The Walking Dead, Kong: Skull Island) as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Olga Merediz (Orange Is the New Black) as “Abuela” Claudia, Jimmy Smits (“NYPD Blue,” Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones) as Kevin Rosario, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Mr. Piragüero.

In the Heights hits theaters and HBO Max on June 18, 2021. The streaming service will have the film available for 31 days after its theatrical release.