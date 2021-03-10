Eville: New video for social deduction game shows how to kill friends

Social deduction games have been the rage with recent video games like Among Us and Secret Neighbor, where players had to find out who the predator is before they get killed or captured. Before that, friends and families have been playing social deduction games locally with Werewolf and Secret Hitler. Now we have an upcoming game, Eville, which has expanded on the social deduction genre by creating a whole village for players and murderers to play in. In a new video released today, a Conspiring 101 video will help the killer become a better killer.

VestGames has released the video titled “Conspiring 101: How to Become a Master Assassinator,” which aims to help the bad team get the upper hand against the innocent villagers. They will have options of stabbing clueless villagers, buying wares on the Black Market, and framing innocent villagers.

The game features four different conspirator roles, which should add to some variety as the evil team. Check them out below:

Barbarian

The lead conspirator, particularly fond of chasing after townsfolk that are screaming bloody murder! After belting-out a terrifying war cry that slows their prey, this brute excels at ending the lives of any poor sod that was within earshot.

Thief

A by the numbers no-good pickpocket. While the villagers peacefully wander about, this snake in the grass eagerly awaits a window of opportunity to steal their hard-earned money during the day or slinks into homes at night to nab items.

Smuggler

Ever yearn for an easy, one-way ticket into a villager’s home? Well, this sneaky reprobate has trap doors leading into whichever villager’s home you desire! Side-stepping booby-trapped front doors is their specialty.

Slanderer

Talk about wistfully sitting on a throne of lies. Nobody creates misdirection and finger-pointing among townsfolk with such glee quite like this sycophant. Though what murder-mystery would be complete without a silver-tongued traitor?

Eville Synopsis: Set in a once-tranquil medieval village, Eville features several character roles, each with its own unique abilities, purchasable items, and toolkit upgrades. Stepping into the shoes of either an ill-fated villager or wicked conspirator, players must work through a delightfully comprehensive yet intuitive system of murder, deception, betrayal, teamwork, and eventually, crowd-sourced public executions — hopefully of those with the intent to kill! Combining the most exciting elements of titles like Among Us and One Night Ultimate Werewolf, Eville takes the social deduction genre to exciting new heights.

Eville will be available for PC via Steam in Early Access in 2021.