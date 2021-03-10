Atlantic’s Dardashti gaming chair review

You’ve likely come across names like DXRacer, AKRacing, Ewin, Noblechairs, Secret Labs, etc. Atlantic is a company that has been around for many years but seems to be overlooked. Let’s take a closer look at how a Dardashti gaming chair competes against the rest.

First Impressions

After getting it together, I found that the setup process was fairly quick. Pieces fit together a bit snugger than some of the other chairs out there. I noticed the quality of the chair material right away, providing a premium and comfortable feel with none of the cheap-ripping leather.

The Build

As I mentioned, the material used in the seat itself is very high quality. From the deluxe PU leather to the stitching to the cold cure foam cushioning, it felt premium. The cushioning is what I would describe as medium to medium-firm, and it was thick enough that I never felt the frame below. It provided ample support up the back and along the sides and did not build up heat, thanks to the cold cure foam.

There is no head or lumbar pillow included, as the head pillow is part of the overall design. People over 6′ may find the headrest uncomfortable since it is not adjustable. I thought it was fine, however, and I’m 6’4″. I found the lumbar support was great (also built-in).

The armrests are very comfortable and soft. They are 4D armrests, so they can be adjusted in almost any direction. While they do lock in place going up and down, they do not lock in place for other positions. This is a bit of a bummer when trying to shift in the chair.

Materials

There are a few parts where they saved a bit of money. While the frame is made from solid steel, the 5 spoke wheelbase is made with thick high-density nylon. At this price point, most would include a metal wheelbase. The tilt mechanism is very basic too. Nothing to write home about, and unfortunately, mine has a loud click when tilting forward and back.

This is likely a defect, but it is important to know that Atlantic has a 3-year warranty. I felt as though the seat itself was premium, but from the tilt mechanism down to the wheels were generic. Definitely would love to see an updated model in the future.

Final Reaction

The Atlantic Dardashti gaming chair is definitely one to consider. At $412-$431, it’s right between a decent gaming chair, and a luxury one. There are some colors that are much cheaper, at $270-$290 currently. Definitely better than your run-of-the-mill gaming chairs.

The seat is top class, but the rest is average. The built-in headrest and lumbar support are nice too. Very comfortable for people between 4’11” to 6’2″. With the deals happening now, this is a great grab.

Rating: 4/5 Atoms

The product was provided by Atlantic for review purposes.