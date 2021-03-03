Audeze Mobius Gaming Headset review

Not all headsets are created equal. They all have different headband tensions, different levels of audio quality, different-sized drivers, etc. In this case, the Audeze Mobius headset is using 100mm drivers. These aren’t your typical drivers, however. Let’s take a look to see why I believe the Mobius headset is the best of the best.

Audio Quality

The majority of gaming headsets use neodymium drivers, and most have 40mm or 50mm. Planar magnetic drivers work very differently, and they use a foil-like material to create a next-level audio experience. This isn’t new tech, but it has seen new heights in quality over the years. The Mobius is a great example of this, and allow me try to describe this as best as I can.

The Mobius headset provides a studio reference-level audio experience. The lows are deep and incredibly rich and crisp, and the mids are precise and pronounced. The highs are sharp and distinct. Overall, I have zero complaints with audio quality, and it doesn’t end there either.

3D Audio

The Mobius uses 360 audio to a new level. If you are familiar with the HyperX Orbit headset, Audeze is the company that created that experience. If you turn your head in any direction, the audio will stay stationary. Scanning at over 1000 times per second, this head-tracking experience is truly game-changing, especially since the technology is built directly into the headset. No software is necessary. You can experience this on any device you connect to with either Bluetooth, USB-C, or auxiliary.

Playing with 3D audio gave me the ability to move my head and decipher exactly; for example, where a player was in Rainbow Six: Siege. I could even know with additional surety that they were upstairs too. The 3D auto mode will do a similar effect but will automatically shift the audio back to its original position with the headset after 1-2 seconds.

3D Audio mode is self-explanatory, but with the typical stationary effect. I am not sure why anyone would want to turn off 3D audio, but the option is also available. For me, the Mobius is a 10/10 on audio quality.

Connections

There are a few ways to connect the Audeze Mobius headset to your devices including Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio jack. While the Bluetooth connection does support up-to LDAC 44.1/48KHz (990kbps), you won’t find support for apt-X or aptX-HD (352kbps or 576kbps). SBC and AAC codecs are also available.

The default LDAC setting in Android is 32 Bit/96 KHz. In this Hi-Res mode, Mobius’ head-tracking and 3D Audio are disabled. If you want head-tracking and 3D Audio, please select LDAC at 48 KHz, or AAC or SBC codecs. Changing this will affect battery life, but I got about 10-16 hours of battery life in both auxiliary and Bluetooth.

USB-C has the ability to adjust the number of channels (7.1, 2, etc) depending on your audio card. USB-C will also charge the headset while in use. It’s great for those on a PlayStation 5 that have a long USB-C cable. The 3.5mm connection does require the headset to be powered, however, so expect to still charge this headset, even if you plan to use a 3.5mm connection.

Functionality

There are a few buttons/wheels on the Mobius headset. The power button is located on the side. It also doubles as a Bluetooth connect button as well. On the front edge of the left earcup is the 3D Audio button. This will flip through the different 3D Audio modes but is also used for centering the head-tracking. There is also a mute switch on the side of the left earcup as well.

On the back edge of the left earcup are a wheel to control volume and a wheel to control microphone monitoring. While connected with auxiliary, the volume wheel will only adjust the volume of the headset. The device volume is separate, so the volume can be adjusted on both devices.

There are no functions on the right earcup. In fact, even the 3.5mm and USB-C connections are on the left earcup. Connection via Bluetooth doesn’t require any special setup and the other connections are plug-n-play. The microphone comes with a windscreen, but the microphone itself is nothing to write home about. The microphone quality is on par with $100 headsets.

Build and Comfort

The Audeze Mobius headset is what I would consider to be a sleeper. It’s made primarily with high-density plastic and synthetic leather, and you wouldn’t think the audio quality is as premium as it is. It is definitely deceiving at a glance, but it is very durable.

The headband tension feels a bit tight at first, but the memory foam creates a very comfortable and form-fitting feel. Having used the Audeze Mobius headset in an 8-hour gaming session, I can honestly say, I did not experience any pain or fatigue due to the fit.

Final Reaction

This is THE best gaming-specific headset I have used to date. The Audeze Mobius headset is deceivingly incredible. While it looks like a cheaper headset, the 100mm planar magnetic drivers and audio tuning are phenomenal. While it is currently listed at $399.99, that is on the lower end for most planar headphones. While some may claim the 3D Audio head-tracking is a gimmick, I can say without a doubt that I won’t play without it now. It’s definitely a noticeable difference-maker, especially in FPS games.

In a perfect world, I wouldn’t have to charge the headset to use it in auxiliary mode. It might be a downside for some, but USB-C connections will charge during use.

Rating: 5/5 Atoms

The Audeze Mobius headset was provided by the company for review purposes.