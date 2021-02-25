Kena: Bridge of Spirits coming to PlayStation and PC in August, plus gameplay trailer

During the PlayStation’s State of Play event today, a new gameplay trailer was released for Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The game is being developed by independent game developer and animation studio Ember Lab, and it looks like a cross between Avatar: The Last Airbender and a high-production CG-animated film. The release date for the game has also been revealed, and it will be coming to the PlayStation 5, PS4, and the Epic Games Store on August 24, 2021.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a story-driven action-adventure featuring exploration, puzzle-solving, and fast-paced combat.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will come in a Standard Digital Edition ($39.99) and a Deluxe Digital Edition ($49.99), with the latter including the digital soundtrack, an in-game silver staff, and golden Rot skin exclusives. The PlayStation editions will have both PS5 and PS4 digital versions of the game.

Synopsis: This gorgeous adventure takes players on a journey of self-discovery as Kena restores balance to an ancient village in a once-thriving environment. Players take on the role of Kena, a young Spirit Guide on a quest to uncover the mysterious story surrounding the demise of the village. Using her staff and the help of her collection of tiny companions known as Rot, the player will disarm adversaries, unlock new skills, uncover secrets, and restore the beauty of the land.

“We’re overwhelmed by and grateful for the enthusiasm surrounding Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and we can’t wait to share our game with everyone this August,” said Josh Grier, chief operations officer at Ember Lab. “We’re taking the next few months to further polish and optimize for the best possible game. It’s been quite an experience completing our first title during the pandemic. We are super excited to reveal the latest trailer and announce the launch date.”

Those who preorder will receive an exclusive special pack of Celebration Hats for their Rot companions, with dozens of other hats hidden throughout the game.

