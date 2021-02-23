Funko Games to release new Fast & Furious, Marvel and ESPN games in 2021

Funko is known for its Pop! Vinyl figures, and it has been making strategy board games since 2019 under the Funko Games banner. Its Funkoverse strategy games combine both the popular Pop! Vinyl figures line and board games, bringing players popular properties including Game of Thrones, Marvel, DC and more. Aside from that, it also makes other strategy board games, and today, it has announced new board games and collectible games coming in 2021 including Fast & Furious: Highway Heist, new Marvel Battleworld expansions and ESPN Trivia Night.

Marvel Battleworld: Series 1 Mega Pack – Loki (Frost Giant)

Young Marvel fans are in for a treat with the new expansion for Marvel Battleworld coming out on February 28th. This collectible adventure game, which can be played by 1-4 players, will feature Loki with other heroes hidden inside the Thanostones. The pack will contain 6 heroes and 13 battle cards.

Will you get Iron Man, Spider-Ham, Simon “Frog Thor” Walterson, Captain Marvel or other Marvel heroes? The Thanostones contain the answers!

Fast & Furious: Highway Heist

Fans of the popular racing and heist film franchise, Fast & Furious, will get to relive high-octane moments with Fast & Furious: Highway Heist. Players will have the option of playing as Dom, Brian, Letty, Roman, and other members from Team Toretto as they speed in their cars and go up against tough enemies. Players will get to drive underneath a semi-trailer truck, jump from vehicle to vehicle, take down an advanced helicopter, fight a tank and more as they become an action hero.

Fast & Furious: Highway Heist will be available in May 2021 and will retail for $29.99. (Ages 12+, 2-4 players, 50 minutes average playtime.)

ESPN Trivia Night

Sports fans can test their knowledge with ESPN Trivia Night with thousands of questions available. Players can pick sports categories to try to win, or they can live dangerously by going outside of their comfort zone to get an even bigger score. The active Instant replay challenges can help those who are behind, and it can even be fun for those not into sports with miniature games. The team with the most points win, or defeat them in Sudden Death and become the victor.



(Available April 2021, ages 10+, $19.99 MSRP, 2-10 players, 50 minutes average playtime)

Funko Games plans to release dozens of new games in 2021, with more games to be revealed at a later date.