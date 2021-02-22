Greenland – Blu-ray Review

If you have any preconceived notions that Greenland would be like Gerard Butler’s other disaster film, Geostorm, then you’re in for a bit of a shock. Ric Roman Waugh’s Greenland is a thrilling and gripping disaster film that plays more like a horror film than an action film. It’s not just the impending comet coming to kill us all that’s the horrifying part of the film. Waugh grounds the film and films it in such a gritty way that you can’t help but feel as if you’re there too. With quarantine and civil unrest currently happening to this day, one might feel like Greenland hits too close to home. Not to mention, we know that humans can do some terrifying things when trying to survive, and we get the best and the worst of humanity in this film. After seeing everything that happened last year, everything you see in Greenland is entirely plausible, and that’s the scariest part of all.

Gerard Butler is also able to ground his performance too. Instead of the action star that he’s primarily known for, he plays more of a down-to-earth everyday man here. At no point during the film do you think that Gerard Butler will come up with a plan to blast the comet into a million pieces. Instead, he tries to do whatever he can as a regular person to get his family to safety. This is easily one of his best performances in years. At the same time, Morena Baccarin also shines as Allison Garrity. Baccarin’s emotional spectrum is on full display here, and she displays them so deftly.

Overall, Greenland is a gripping down-to-earth disaster film. This is certainly not the Roland Emmerich style of disaster films where the action is non-stop. Instead, Waugh goes the Steven Spielberg War of the Worlds route and focuses primarily on one family the entire time. Although this may not be the perfect film to watch during a global pandemic, it’s still a surprisingly good film.

Movie Rating: 4/5 atoms

Video

Greenland hits Blu-ray with a 1080p MPEG-AVC with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Considering there is an Ultra HD version available to rent or buy on digital platforms, it’s no surprise that the video transfer looks great. The high contrast suits this film well. However, the deep blacks do tend to get a little bit too dark. The colors have an accurate and natural saturation to them. The image is clear and in turn, the crisp details also highlight all of the matte shots. Overall, this is a good video transfer that could’ve been great with a proper 4K Ultra HD release.

Video Rating: 4.5/5 atoms

Audio

Greenland hits Blu-ray with a 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio track. As a whole, the audio mix for Greenland is excellent. The subtle sound movement in sound and the immersive sound placement all add up to a rich sound environment. David Buckley’s score subtly fills up the soundstage and complements the chaos well. The dialogue is intelligible and crisp throughout. The LFE has some weight to it as well, especially in hectic moments such as debris impacts and explosions.

Audio Rating: 4/5 atoms

Special Features

Greenland‘s Blu-ray disc has the following special features on Blu-ray disc:

Deleted Scenes with Intros by Director Ric Roman Waugh Colin Poker Original Ending

Humanity

Feature Commentary with Director Ric Roman Waugh and Producer Basil Iwanyk

The deleted scenes with director intros are a great insight into what made the scenes important and why Waugh had to cut these scenes from the film. “Humanity” is essentially a promotional behind-the-scenes featurette where the cast talks about why audiences will love the film. The feature commentary has both Vaugh and Iwanyk talk about the difficulties of getting the tone right and a breakdown of the scenes. It’s also interesting to hear Vaugh describe the film as a horror film and consistently talk about the comet as “the monster.”

Special Features Rating: 3/5 atoms

Overall, Greenland is a disaster film that’s worth your time. It might not be the action-packed kind of diaster film that you may be used to, but its realism and characters will surely leave you at the edge of your seat. The video and audio presentations are excellent, but the special features come up a bit short.

Overall Rating: 4/5 atoms

Greenland is now available on Blu-ray.

This Blu-ray was reviewed using a retail/advance copy/unit provided by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.