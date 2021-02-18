Mortal Kombat movie red-band trailer shows off fatalities and blood

Warner Bros. has been amping up the promotional materials for Mortal Kombat, which comes out in theaters and HBO Max in April. Last month fans saw a bunch of new photos from the film, and yesterday 11 character posters were released. Today, the studio has released the red-band trailer, and that means we can expect a lot of blood and gore.

Check out the trailer below.

Get over here! Watch the trailer for Mortal Kombat now — in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max April 16. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/eFhQhbdNUl — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 18, 2021

The trailer captures the dark tone of the video game franchise with plenty of blood and gore. We get to see Hattori Hanzo, who later becomes Scorpion, taking out enemies left and right with blood splatters all over. Kano gets to do his heart-ripping fatality. And Sub-Zero freezes Jax’s arms and breaks them.

There are some major characters missing from the game including Kitana and Johnny Cage. There is a scene that teases Kitana with her fan on display. There’s also a tease for Shao Kahn with a giant statue. Goro makes an appearance, and he looks menacing as ever.

Synopsis: In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat is directed by Simon McQuoid, who makes his feature film directorial debut, and is produced by James Wan (The Conjuring, Aquaman), Todd Garner (Into the Storm, Tag), McQuoid and E. Bennet Walsh (Men in Black International, The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

The cast also includes Tadanobu Asano (Thor) as Lord Raiden, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Matilda Kimber as Emily Young, and Laura Brent as Allison Young.

Mortal Kombat will be available in theaters and HBO Max on April 16, 2021.